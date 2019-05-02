Update:

The Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team has concluded the execution of a residential search warrant in the 700-block of Harvey Avenue (Highway 97).

Highway 97 is being reopened in both direction with the exception of one eastbound lane. This lane is anticipated to be reopened shortly as well.

The RCMP thank the public for their patience during this closure.

This is still an active investigation and details of the search will not be released at this time.