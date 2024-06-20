RCMP, in collaboration with the Penticton Fire Department, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), City of Penticton and School District 67, strongly urges students to refrain from participating in the annual event known as the Sunset Party.

Every year, numerous students participate in these unauthorized Sunset Parties, marking the end of the academic year. Students from various high schools often select secluded spots near forests for these gatherings, where fire creation and liquor consumption are a central activity. These parties typically occur in remote areas of Carmi Road in Penticton and beyond Faulder, near Summerland, where cell phone service is often unavailable.

Despite experiencing wet weather conditions over the past week, the current fire ratings remain high to extreme, increasing the risk of severe fires in these secluded areas. Authorities are striving to raise awareness among partygoers about the potential hazards of such gatherings. Open fires, especially in dry and remote areas, can quickly become uncontrollable and pose significant dangers to both people and the environment, says Cst. Kelly Brett. It’s crucial to understand the severe risks involved and the possible hefty fines associated to these unauthorized activities.

School District 67 has explicitly stated that it does not endorse the Sunset Party event and is actively discouraging participation in the interest of student safety. The district stresses that these un-sanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are neither part of the school’s activities nor within the framework of its responsibility. The district is therefore urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events. By engaging in conversations about the dangers and potential legal consequences of participating, parents can significantly contribute to preventing these unnecessary risks.



The Penticton RCMP will be conducting routine patrols of known party locations over the next few weeks to ensure compliance with the open fire bans as well as enforcing the liquor control act as it pertains to underage drinking.