With the return of school, the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP is encouraging parents to talk openly to their kids about the dangers of unsanctioned pre-grad parties.

These events happen randomly over the course of the school year, often organized through social media and word of mouth, however can pose a significant risk to the safety and well-being of those involved. They usually take place in unsupervised locations including remote forested areas, parks or within a private home. When not supervised, the potential for underaged alcohol consumption and illegal drug use significantly increases, in turn increases the risk of accidents, injuries and other dangerous outcomes.

“We encourage parents to have a discussion with their kids about these unsanctioned events,” says Cst. Fed Angulo, Community Youth Resource Officer. “We want the students to have a safe and enjoyable school year, and getting off on the right foot is essential. Talk to your kids about the risks associated with these types of events and always having a safe ride home.”

The Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP are continuously working in partnership with School District 23 to ensure these types of events are monitored and to ensure public safety. Officers are well aware of the areas where these types of events are likely to happen and will enforce laws related to underage drinking, illegal drug use, mischief and noise disturbances.

In order to ensure the safety of our community and our students, it is vital that we partner with the necessary agencies like School District 23 to identify and address problems before they occur. For more information or to report concerns about potential unsanctioned gatherings, please contact the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP at 250-762-3300.