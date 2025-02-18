In January 2025, the Southeast District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) participated in the BCHL All-Star Festival in Salmon Arm, engaging with local hockey fans and athletes.

The ERT booth was a popular attraction, with community members and players lining up throughout the event to speak with officers and view their specialized equipment.

Members stayed on-site to operate the radar for the hardest shot competition, which added to the excitement of the festival.

“The RCMP appreciates the opportunity these kinds of events provide our members to positively interact with the community,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “This event not only fostered positive relationships, but also helped showcase the role of our Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team.”