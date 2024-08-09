On August 7, 2024, at 12:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1, near Field, BC.

Evidence at the scene suggested a pick-up truck carrying two passengers from the United States crossed the centre-line, striking an on-coming mini-van, carrying three passengers from Alberta. All involved were transported to hospital, two of which were by air ambulance to Calgary.

The passenger of the pick-up truck has since passed away from her injuries.

All other parties involved remain in hospital in what’s believed to be stable, yet serious condition.

The highway had been closed for several hours in both directions, while emergency crews and RCMP investigators were on scene.

Golden-Field RCMP, along with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol Collision Reconstructionist, and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing the investigation into the cause.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP 250-344-2221.