The third annual RCMP Youth COP Camp wrapped up on May 6, 2024, at the Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School, in West Kelowna, BC.

This year, 22 students took part and successfully completed the program, celebrating their achievement in a graduation ceremony attended by local leaders, a Westbank First Nation Elder, the Mayor of West Kelowna, the school's principal, and families.

"We reached our goal of strengthening the bond between the RCMP and Indigenous communities, and encouraging more Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to consider a career in the RCMP,” said Cst. Rohel Williams, First Nations Policing Unit.

“I'm really passionate about this event. It's was a great chance for the students to learn directly from experienced RCMP officers who come to the camp to share what they know,” explained Cst. Williams. “I'm very proud of all the students who took part. I think the camp helps break down barriers between the youth, their communities, and the RCMP."

The camp was a valuable experience, giving students a direct look at what RCMP officers do every day. This not only helped educate them, but also built a stronger connection within the community.