On July 16, 2024, officers with Kelowna’s Municipal Traffic Section were conducting speed enforcement in high collision areas in the City of Kelowna. One officer was set up on Springfield Rd near View Rd where he captured a vehicle travelling 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Simultaneously while this was happening, another officer set up on Highway 33 near Garner Rd captured a vehicle traveling 108km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Both drivers were issued excessive speeding tickets in the amount of $368 and had their vehicles impounded for 7 days. This was not the first excessive speeding ticket and vehicle impound for the driver on Highway 33, which may result in additional sanctions from ICBC.

“The distance between Kelowna and Vernon is 50km. The time difference between driving 90km/h and 130km/h over that distance is 10 minutes. Is 10 minutes worth $368 and a vehicle impound? Speed is a leading cause of fatal collisions in B.C. and it is certainly not worth your life or the lives of those around you, so please, obey the speed limits,” says Sgt. Colby Attlesey with Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services.