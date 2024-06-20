On Monday, June 17, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kelowna Municipal Traffic were conducting speed enforcement in the school zone in front of Raymer Elementary School.

A vehicle was recorded by laser at 88 km/h in the posted 30km/h school zone. The driver was charged with excessive speeding and their vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

“By driving at a safe speed and distance, you give yourself more time to stop,” says Sgt. Colby Attlesey with Kelowna Municipal Traffic. “As per the RoadSafetyBC website, a pedestrian hit at 30km/h has a 90% chance of surviving. A pedestrian hit at 50km/h has an 80% chance of being killed. Please slow down and obey the speed limits.”