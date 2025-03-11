Starting February 27, 2025 and ending March 1, 2025, Kelowna RCMP executed a coordinated special teams project again targeting the street level illicit drug trade present in the Kelowna area.

Members of the Crime Reduction Unit, Proactive Enforcement Unit, Kelowna Municipal Traffic and Police Dog Services all participated in this 3-day project, yielding substantial results.

Officers seized a multitude of items including drugs, pills, weapons, illegal cigarettes, cash, vehicles and firearms. Tallies of some of the seizures include;

Over a combined kilogram of illicit drugs;

Over 100x illegal pills;

Over 12,000 illegal cigarettes;

4x cell phones;

14x vehicles towed;

5x replica firearms;

1x restricted firearm;

$4,250 cash;

8x weapons

On top of these seizures, officers participating in the project also removed two impaired drivers from the road, issued violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, and arrested a male with out of jurisdiction warrants.

“Intelligence gathered during this operation made it very clear there are lower mainland crime groups conducting their business in our community,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Crime Reduction Unit. “While we remain committed to targeting and disrupting all criminal activity in our city, we will make it especially uncomfortable for those bringing their unlawful behaviour to our communities.”

“Through strategic enforcement initiatives and dedicated policing efforts, we continue to focus on ensuring the safety and security of our community. Public safety is our top priority, and we will persist in taking decisive action against those who seek to disrupt it. Expect more.”