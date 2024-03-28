Kelowna RCMP advise that the incident contained to an address in the 100-block of Adams Rd has ended. There is no concern for public safety and Highway 97 is reopened in both directions.

UPDATE (8:35pm March 27, 2024)

“This was a serious incident and in order to ensure everyone’s safety, it was necessary to shut down the highway and evacuate the surrounding areas until it ended” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “From the onset, this investigation required many resources including but not limited to General Duty, Investigative Services, Police Dog Services, the SED Emergency Response Team and the Kelowna Fire Department. Because this incident also included a structure fire in the location of interest, it will take some time before our officers can safely go in and continue the investigation.”

“What happened will come out in due course. In the meantime, thank you not only to all of our officers and the KFD for their hard work, but the public for understanding and the media for quickly sharing our directions.”

****ORIGINAL**** (3:15PM March 27, 2024)

Kelowna RCMP advise of an unfolding incident requiring a heavy police presence in the 100-block of Adams Road. Police are asking the public to remain out of the area until the matter is resolved or told otherwise.

Highway 97 is closed between Sexsmith Rd and Edwards Rd and traffic is being redirected to remain out of the area of the incident.