On June 9, 2024 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Kelowna / Central Okanagan RCMP received a report from an adult female that an unknown male attempted to sexually assault her as she was walking along a trail in the Mission Creek Regional Park located in the 2300-block of Springfield Rd.

The victim states she was walking alone on the trail between Leckie Rd and Durnin Rd when the unknown male grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to free herself, run away, and then phoned the police immediately.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 50-60 years old, short grey hair, wearing a gray or white long sleeve jacket with red colouring on the shoulder area.

“Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and are continuing this investigation,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “The public can expect to see a police presence in the area throughout the day and evening.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or a possible suspect is asked to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2024-31438.