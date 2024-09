Kelowna RCMP is investigating a serious motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Glenmore Southbound.

Traffic Tuesday evening (September 10, 2024) was rerouted during part of the RCMP investigation.

No further information regarding those involved is being disclosed at this time.

If you witnessed this incident contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.