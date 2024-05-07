The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating an incident of vandalism that occurred at the airport in Vernon last month.

On Saturday, April 20th, 2024, around 11 p.m., three individuals climbed over a perimeter security fence and onto the airfield at the Vernon Regional Airport. Once inside, the trio accessed and climbed in and out of several of the aircraft on the ground which resulted in several thousand dollars worth of damages to one one of them.

We’re releasing these photographs to the public hoping someone will either know who they are, or will have information that will assist in furthering our investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

If you recognize the individuals in the photograph or are aware of any information that may assist, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-6040. Or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.