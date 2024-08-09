The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a deceased person was found inside a home on 32nd Street early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, August 8th, 2024, around 3:15 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 2100-block of 32nd Street in Vernon. Frontline officers responded to the location where they found a deceased person inside the home. Three people were taken into custody at the scene. All three have since been release pending further investigation.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has deemed the death suspicious and the matter is being investigating as a homicide, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our Serious Crimes Unit, with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are continuing to collect evidence at the scene in support of the ongoing investigation. Indications are that this is an isolated incident with no known risk to the public.

The victim’s identity is not being released and no additional information is available at this time.