The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Vernon late Thursday evening.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., on Thursday, October 17th, police received a report of a fight in progress in the parking lot of a business in the 2800-block of 35th Ave in Vernon. On their arrival, frontline officers were told by witnesses that a man had been stabbed in the parking lot. Prior to the arrival of police, the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition. The ensuing investigation led police to two separate units in the building which have both been secured until search warrants have been obtained and executed.

We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. There will be a continued police presence at the location and in the area while officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2024-17711.