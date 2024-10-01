On September 27 th , 2024, over the course of the evening, police responded to several incidents of social disorder and youth committing criminal offences, including assault, mischief, and other provincial statutory offences, specifically in the 3000-block area of Lakeshore Road.

Most notably, police received the report of a violent attack on a female youth. This incident was captured on video and is circulating widely on the internet in our community. Kelowna RCMP received the report at the time of the incident and commenced an investigation. That investigation is ongoing and it remains sensitive in nature and only limited details will be provided in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the youth suspects, and any potential judicial proceedings.

The Kelowna RCMP is thoroughly investigating this matter, including reviewing very clear and detailed video of the incident to identify all of those involved, including witnesses, parties to the offence, and the primary aggressors. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-57168.

Kelowna RCMP believe that several incidents of violence over this past weekend also went unreported to police and want to remind our community that they can take an active stand against violence by reporting them to the authorities immediately. “Police want to remind individuals that obtaining video evidence or forwarding it and posting it to the internet, when it is for the intended purpose of humiliation or degradation of someone else, is unacceptable. Any video capturing evidence of a criminal offence should be reported immediately to the police and not circulated publicly,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP.

“All acts of violence towards youth should be reported to police. Together as a community, we must double down our efforts to stop this criminality and deter violence against youth”, said Sgt. Laura Pollock.

For those who have been impacted as a victim or witness to an act of violence, supports exist within our community. Please contact RCMP Victim Services at 250-470-6242, or you can access other support services by referring to the Pathways Central Okanagan Community Services Directory .