The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
Police are investigating an assault that occurred on a BC Transit bus in Vernon on Monday, March 3rd. The incident was captured on video surveillance and police are releasing images of the suspect asking for the public’s help to identify him.
If you can identify the person in the photos, please contact Cst Bengtsson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-3094.