The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to reunite a deceased woman with a loving family member.

Evelyn Robertson passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 93 and was cremated upon her wishes. However, recently, her ashes were discovered in a bag located in an abandoned tent in Kelowna. It is a believed Evelyn was left in the tent by a close family member who may be experiencing homelessness.

The RCMP have followed numerous avenues in the attempt to find the living relatives of Evelyn. To date, police have been unable to locate any family members that would be able to provide her a proper resting place.

Evelyn’s bodily remains are safely in the custody of the Kelowna RCMP as the police try to find another family member or close friend. Officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating a family friend of Ms. Robertson so that she and her ashes can finally rest in peace. If you are a family member or friend of Evelyn contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-20211.