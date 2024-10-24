On September 25, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of Mischief in the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue. The suspect, captured below, is alleged to have damaged an individual’s vehicle and has yet to be identified.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect who is described as;

- Caucasian male

- Dark hair and beard

- Approximately 30-years-old

- Grey and white long sleeve shirt

- Was walking a dog

If this person is you, or you know this male, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2024-56597. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net .