The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

On September 4th, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., police responded to a report that an unknown man had gained entry to a residential building in the 2800-block of 34th St in Vernon. Staff were able to get the suspect to leave, however, the man allegedly damaged some property on his way out. Police have not been able to identify the suspect and are now turning to the public for help.