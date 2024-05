The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is looking for the owner of a significant amount of cash that was found on the street and turned into police.

The money was found near a business in the 4400-block of 25th Ave in Vernon in the late morning of Friday, May 24th, 2024. If you think it might be yours, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-8015. Be prepared to describe the amount and denominations of the money in order to claim it.