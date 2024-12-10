Between December 2, 2024 and December 7, 2024, CSU officers worked closely alongside Loss Prevention Officers (LPO’s) and their respective businesses, to target repeat shoplifters and deter one of the Central Okanagan’s most prevalent crime types. Over the course of the 6-days, officers effected 47 arrests primarily for shoplifting, which has remained one of Kelowna’s Crime Severity Index (CSI) drivers.

Of these 47 arrests, 12 individuals also had outstanding warrants for previously committed crimes, many of whom were required to remain in custody and appear in court. A total of 7 suspects with little to no criminal history involved in lower dollar amount thefts, were referred to restorative justice in which their participation is necessary to steer clear of criminal charges.

During the project, CSU officers also seized an imitation firearm located on one of the theft suspects, and were involved in impounding two vehicles for Motor Vehicle Act related offences.

“There is a substantial amount of documentation and evidence collection still required, however we anticipate a high number of these reports will be submitted for charge assessment at a later date,” Sgt. Scott Powrie with the RCMP Community Safety Unit “For the time being, most suspects have been released on Undertakings which include a court date and conditions not to attend the business from which they are alleged to have stolen from.”

“We strategically wanted to align this project with the busy shopping season to remind these individuals they are not immune from detection even during peak times and that they will get caught. Our ultimate goal is not only to catch shoplifters, we want employees to feel safe at work and supported by the police,” Sgt. Scott Powrie.