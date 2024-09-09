The Kelowna RCMP can confirm that charges have been laid in the fatal hit and run investigation of Tristan Seeger stemming from an incident on October 21, 2023.

The accused, 30-year-old Brandon Kazakoff, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop or remain at scene of accident and assault with a weapon, following the incident in the Rutland Community.

On September 6, 2024, Mr. Kazakoff was arrested and will be brought before the courts.

The investigation remains ongoing and now before the courts, as such the RCMP will not be providing any further details.