The Kelowna RCMP can confirm a murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of Devon Foster stemming from an incident that took place during that late evening of October 9, 2022.

The accused, 43-year-old Tyler Sutter, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident in the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

On October 4, 2024, Mr. Sutter was arrested, he remains in custody and will be brought before the courts.

“These types of investigations are complex and need to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. This investigation is now with the BC Prosecution Service, as such, the RCMP will not be providing any further details” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.