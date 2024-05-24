Kelowna RCMP boarded a bus in the 200 block of Rutland Road North in the early evening of May 23, 2024 after a report of a possible weapon displayed within a group of individuals.

As an officer attempted to arrest one of the individuals, she was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The assault resulted in a large police presence around the bus before the individual was placed in handcuffs and transported to cells.

The officer who was assaulted remained on duty.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to submit any dash camera footage and video surveillance from the 200 block of Rutland Road North between 6:15pm – 7:00pm. Please call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 20024-27587.