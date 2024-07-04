The Kelowna RCMP will be operating its Inadmissible Patrons Policy (IPP) for the 11 th year this summer.

This voluntary program is a partnership between local businesses, the RCMP and the City of Kelowna with a goal of ensuring community safety from persons involved in violent and organized crime.

The program gives police the authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to identify and escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the participating businesses, including bars, restaurants and hotels. Criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP program are:

- Organized Crime and gang members;

- Known associates of Organized Crime or Gangs;

- Involved in the drug trade through conviction or other Police databases;

- History of violent criminal activity;

- History of firearms offenses;

- An individual who is subject to a Duty-to-Warn.

“The goal of the IPP is to ensure the safety of our community from those who choose to live a high-risk lifestyle” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Proactive Enforcement Unit. “This program is the most proactive approach to deter public violence before it occurs.”

Businesses interested in this program can contact the Kelowna Proactive Enforcement Unit at E_Kelowna_IPP@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.