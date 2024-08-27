On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 6:45 a.m., RCMP in Sicamous, BC, responded to a report of a single tractor trailer collision.

The investigation shows the victim’s truck struck the west end of the bridge as it descended down the hill eastbound onto the bridge.

The truck then struck the north side curb of the bridge, and then crossed the bridge deck, before plunging through the south side railing and into the channel below.

Initial assistance was provided by Royal Marine, Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and the Fire Department.

The driver, and only occupant, was initially not located. With assistance from the RCMP’s Dive Team, the driver was later found deceased.

Due to the significant damage caused to the bridge deck, the bridge was closed until it was made safe.

Evidence collected confirms no other vehicle(s) contributed to this collision.

If anyone has any information, they’re encouraged to contact the Sicamous RCMP directly at (250) 836-2878.