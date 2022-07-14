The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted Vernon Fire Rescue with a fire in the 3600 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon on Friday January 3rd, 2025 at approximately 7am

The fire appears to have originated from a vehicle parked in a carport and spread to another vehicle as well as to the nearby apartment complex. Vernon Fire Rescue quickly suppressed the fire; however, both vehicles were heavily damaged and the building sustained minor damage. The building’s occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported by anyone involved.

At this time, the fire is being considered suspicious states Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Frontline officers canvassed the area for any video surveillance and we continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.