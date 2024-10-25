The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation into the deaths of Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker, whose remains were found near Penticton on September 15, 2022. Investigators are now seeking the public’s help in identifying a truck believed to be associated with the crime.

The vehicle in question is a newer model grey Ram 2500 pickup truck, which was captured on CCTV footage in the area on September 14 and 15, 2022. Police believe the truck may be linked to the deaths and are asking for assistance in identifying its owner or any individuals associated with it.

"We’re urging anyone who may have seen this truck or has information about it to come forward," says Superintendent Sanjay Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit. "This vehicle is of great interest to our investigation, and any detail, no matter how small, could prove invaluable."

Background: On September 15, 2022, Penticton RCMP was notified after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals near the Kickininee Provincial Park pull-out. The victims, Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker, both aged 30 and from Penticton, and were last seen alive on September 14, 2022.

Anyone with information about the grey Ram 2500 pickup truck or about this investigation is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) tip line at 1-877-987-8477.