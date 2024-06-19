On June 9, 2024 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP received a report from an adult female that an unknown male attempted to sexually assault her as she was walking along a trail in the Mission Creek Regional Park located in the 2300 block of Springfield Road.

The Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit is investigating and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the lone male suspect. A forensic sketch artist has provided a rendering of the suspect which the victim described as:

Caucasian male;

Approximately 50-60 years old;

Short grey hair; and

Wearing a grey or white long sleeve jacket with red colouring on the shoulder area.

“If you are able to identify the male suspect please contact the RCMP non-anonymous Tip Line at 250-470-6236 and reference file number 2024-31438,” says Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

Police are also asking the public to submit any video surveillance or dash camera footage from this area on June 9, 2024 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

For anyone wishing to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.