The first week of school as come and gone and the Kelowna RCMP is once again reminding motorists to slowdown in school zones.

Police and the RCMP Speed Watch program has been on location at several different areas since school resumed classes, enforcing school zone safety. In all during the first week there were 212 interactions with motorists, most of which resulted in a warning. A total of 56 tickets were issued for speeding in a school zone and six for distracted driving when the driver was seen using a cellphone.

“After a busy first day, the number of our contacts with motorists did drop,” says Sgt. Colby Attlesey with the Kelowna Municipal Traffic unit. “The first day back is always our busiest, with motorists forgetting that school zones are in effect. Now that we are a week back into classes, I suspect our interactions will continue to drop, however we will still be in school zones enforcing safety.”

School zones around the City of Kelowna and throughout the Central Okanagan are in effect Monday – Friday, 7:30am – 5:00pm.

Kelowna RCMP will continue to be out on patrol enforcing school zone safety when classes are in session throughout the school year. Please drive with care.