In March of 2024, the Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit executed two Search Warrants in West Kelowna with the assistance of West Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

This was the culmination of a lengthy investigation in relation to property crime and drug trafficking throughout the Central Okanagan area.

The Search Warrants resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of controlled substances, Canadian currency, and the recovery of stolen property, including:

- 3.3 kilograms of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine;

- Several hundred pills and bottles of prescription medication;

- $16,500 in Canadian Currency;

- Several prohibited weapons;

- Stolen property including a Dodge Ram, dirt-bikes, a utility vehicle, kitchen appliances, high-end tools and equipment along with other items with a total value in excess of $200,000;

- 2 additional vehicles as offence related property.

Two subjects, both residents of the Central Okanagan area, were arrested and have been released pending further investigation while police complete and submit a fulsome report to crown counsel.

“The Kelowna RCMP is dedicated to the safety of the public and targeting repeat property theft” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit. “These results speak for themselves and we will continue to pursue those who engage in criminal activity in our community and beyond.”