With a combined effort within the City of Kelowna, the number of reported business break and enters has declined year to date.

These results are starting to show due to the work being done by the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and community partners who share a common goal, to deter crime.

Over the course of the year the RCMP have worked one-on-one with businesses to educate how to avoid being a victim of a break and enter. Using data from reported crime, police have been able to use predictive analysis to proactively disrupt property crime. The RCMP then shares this information with businesses to develop extra security measures to keep their property safe. For example, the addition of extra lightning or security cameras has proven to be a deterrent of crime.

The Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP continue to work with important programs designed to lower business break and enters. The Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (REVOII) is a provincial wide program and is a coordinated multi-agency initiative designed to intervene and address repeat violent offenders in communities across BC. The program is comprised of dedicated Crown prosecutors, probation officers, correctional supervisors, and includes enhanced investigation and monitoring of repeat violent offenders by police agencies.

The Repeat Offender Management Program (ROMP) was created by the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and is focused on proactive enforcement of repeat non-violent property crime offenders who impact local crime trends.

Investigating these types of files can take time and patience with all evidence turned over to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment. Currently investigators are working on several of these types of files. One of the most recent and complex files investigated resulted in a male being arrested while breaking into a secure compound and $500,000 worth of stolen property being recovered.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) is an important piece in deterring criminal behaviour and nuisance activity through environmental design. It is also a major education piece that RCMP officers discuss with businesses and homeowners. CPTED strategies emphasize enhancing the perceived risk of detection and apprehension. Research into criminal behaviour indicates that the decision to offend or not to offend is more influenced by cues to the perceived risk of being caught rather than by cues to reward or ease of entry.

The RCMP and community partners will continue to work together with businesses when it comes to deterring break and enters. If you see something, say something! To report a crime, contact the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.