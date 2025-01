David was last seen on December 6, 2024.

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating David Battilana, who was reported missing on December 7, 2024.

Description of David Battilana:

caucasian male;

61 years;

5 ft 8 in (173 cm);

201 lbs (91 kg);

brown hair;

blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing:

camoflauge hooded sweat shirt

brown khaki pants

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Battilana is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).