The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Enderby resident, 65-year old Thomas Hart.

Mr Hart left his residence on Enderby Grindrod Road around noon on Thursday, May 2nd and has not been heard from since. He is believed to be travelling on foot and may be hitch hiking, trying to make his way to Alberta. Mr Hart may appear confused or disoriented if approached his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Thomas Hart is described as:

65 years old;

5’ 8 (173 cm);

178 lbs (81 kg);

Grey hair;

Brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy Helly Hansen sweater, black jeans, beige shoes, and had a backpack.

If you have seen or heard from Thomas Hart, please contact your local police.