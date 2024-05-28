The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shooter Dillon Drover.

The 29-year old was last seen by his family members on May 24, 2024 in the 100 block of McIntosh Road at approximately 5:15pm. A witness then reported they saw Mr. Drover on May 25, 2024 in West Kelowna in the 2100 block of Louie Drive at approximately 5:30pm.

His family and friends are extremely worried about him as this behaviour is very uncharacteristic and are concerned about his well-being.

Mr. Drover is described as:

Male

5’10”

179 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Drover or have had any contact with him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-27817.