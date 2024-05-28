The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shooter Dillon Drover.
The 29-year old was last seen by his family members on May 24, 2024 in the 100 block of McIntosh Road at approximately 5:15pm. A witness then reported they saw Mr. Drover on May 25, 2024 in West Kelowna in the 2100 block of Louie Drive at approximately 5:30pm.
His family and friends are extremely worried about him as this behaviour is very uncharacteristic and are concerned about his well-being.
Mr. Drover is described as:
If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Drover or have had any contact with him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-27817.