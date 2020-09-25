On October 17, 2024, a bystander turned in a diamond ring to the West Kelowna RCMP in hopes of locating it’s rightful owner. The good Samaritan advised they located the ring near Whiskey Jack’s Pub on Drought Road laying on the ground.

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating the owner, and are hopeful a description alone of the unique ring will assist in it’s return.

The ring is believed to belong to a female and is described as;

Yellow gold band

Several diamonds along the band

Several diamonds in the shape of flower pedals surrounding a single blue stone

If this ring belongs to you, you will be required to provide some proof of ownership such as a purchase receipt and/or corroborating photos of the ring. Please attend or contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-61339.