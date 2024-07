Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating 34-year-old Matthew Aldridge who was last seen the early morning hours of July 14, 2024.

Matthew is described as;

Caucasian male

34-years-old

6 feet

170lbs

Brown medium length hair and beard

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black hoodie and beige shorts

Police and family are concerned for Matthew’s wellbeing and asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-39529.