On April 6, 2025 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision between two motorized kick scooter riders in the 800-block of Ellis Street.

One male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken the hospital while the other rider departed prior to police attendance.

The unidentified rider was travelling northbound on Ellis Street and is believed to be male, slim, shorter in stature, wearing a helmet, camouflage jacket and riding a black and orange scooter.

“Anyone with CCTV of Ellis Street around this time is asked to check their cameras for any additional evidence,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “Furthermore, if you are the other rider involved in this collision or you have any information regarding their identity, we would kindly ask that you contact the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-18072.”