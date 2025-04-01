On March 13, 2025, members of the Kelowna RCMP's Proactive Enforcement Unit (PEU) executed a search warrant in the 1300-block of Sutherland Avenue in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking and firearms possession investigation.

A 41-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested during the search and later released from custody pending further investigation.

PEU members searched the residence and a nearby public area seizing three handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and in excess of 25 other weapons including realistic replica handguns, knives, cross bows and brass knuckles.

“The Kelowna RCMP detachment and it's PEU will continue to target, investigate and disrupt local drug traffickers in order to hold those who negatively impact the safety our community accountable,” says Insp. Corey Kilborn Investigative Services Officer in Charge.