After 24 years of service with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Superintendent Kara Triance has announced her retirement. Superintendent Triance began her career with the RCMP in 2000 when she was posted to Richmond, B.C. Her career has taken her to all four districts within the province, including two postings in BC RCMP’s North District, finishing her career with the RCMP in her hometown of Kelowna. Superintendent. Triance was commissioned to the rank of Inspector in 2016 when she was appointed the Officer in Charge of Sea to Sky RCMP.

Superintendent Triance served as the co-chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and is a committee member of the BCACP Repeat Violent Offending Committee. Superintendent. Triance also sits on the executive board of the BC Women in Law Enforcement non-profit organization.

“This moment comes with a true sense of pride and reflection as my career with the RCMP, in particular my time in Kelowna/Central Okanagan, has been a chapter in my life that has been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Superintendent Kara Triance Officer in Charge of Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP. “It has been in working alongside incredible colleagues, partners, and communities such as ours, that have fueled me to drive change and focus on excellence in the work that I feel so passionate about.”

“As I step into this exciting next chapter of my life, I do so with appreciation for the experiences and opportunities I’ve had as a member of the RCMP. I am looking forward to spending more time with my young family, however until then, there is still work to do and I will remain in office until my final day in the month of December,” Superintendent Kara Triance.

"The City of Kelowna is grateful to Superintendent Kara Triance for her leadership in advancing numerous crime and safety initiatives to better our community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “During her time as Superintendent, Kara was the face of the Kelowna RCMP and guided the detachment through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a prominent and outspoken leader on issues relating to repeat violent offenders, and actively supported our advocacy for provincial and federal bail reform on repeat property offenders. Under her guidance, Kelowna reported a steady decrease in crime across the areas of violent and non-violent crime in 2023. As she steps into retirement, we wish her the best in this next chapter, and we are committed to continuing the work she initiated as we keep advancing actions on Crime and Safety in our growing city.”

“It has been a true honour to work with Superintendent Kara Triance,” Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli Southeast District Commander. “She has been an exceptional leader within the RCMP and to many Communities. Superintendent Triance’s passion and unwavering dedication to do the right thing led to producing many successes and building many strong relationships. We wish her all the best. A staffing process will commence with Local Government(s) to fill the role of Officer in Charge.”