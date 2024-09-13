The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment (PSOSRD) announces their participation in the Autism Decal Project, a province-wide initiative led by the BC Chiefs of Police (BCACP) and the BC Law Enforcement Diversity Network (BCLEDN).

This joint effort, in local partnership with the Child & Youth Development Centre (OSNS), is aimed at raising awareness and increasing support for individuals with Autism and neurodiversity.

The public can now obtain a brightly colored sticker to place on their car or home, indicating to RCMP officers that someone inside may be non-verbal or experience heightened anxiety. This initiative is designed to help officers recognize when they may be interacting with a person with Autism or a neurodiverse condition, allowing them to change their communication approach.

In situations where officers must respond quickly, having this initial understanding is beneficial to ensure everyone’s safety, while also respecting and supporting the unique needs of individuals.

“The goal is to create a safer and more inclusive environment for everyone within our community,” says Superintendent Beth McAndie of the Penticton RCMP. “By increasing awareness, we hope to better serve individuals with Autism and Neurodiversity, ensuring their unique needs are recognized and respected.”

The stickers are available at any South Okanagan Detachment, as well as OSNS in Penticton.