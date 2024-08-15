The Penticton RCMP is excited to announce a career information session for individuals interested in pursuing a rewarding career in law enforcement. The event will take place on August 24th, 2024 at the Penticton RCMP Detachment located at 1168 Main Street, Penticton, BC.

This information session is designed to provide attendees with comprehensive insights into the diverse career opportunities available within the RCMP. Participants will have the chance to learn about the application process, training programs, and the various roles and responsibilities of RCMP officers.

We are looking for dedicated individuals who are committed to making a difference in their communities, says Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck, Operations NCO, Penticton RCMP. This session is a fantastic opportunity for anyone considering a career in law enforcement to get detailed information and have their questions answered by experienced RCMP officers.

During the session, attendees will:

Gain an understanding of the RCMP’s mission and values

Learn about the recruitment and selection process

Receive tips on how to prepare for the RCMP entrance exam

Hear firsthand experiences from current RCMP officers

Explore the variety of career paths within the RCMP, including specialized units and community policing



The RCMP is committed to building a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.

Event Details:

Date: August 24th, 2024

Time: 13:00 hours (1:00 pm)

Location: Penticton RCMP Detachment – 1168 Main St, Penticton, BC

Registration for this event is through Eventbrite. Please use the link below.

Information Session / Séance d'information Tickets, Sat, Aug 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite



Be sure to include the following information: