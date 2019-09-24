Kelowna RCMP has received several reports that the detachment’s non-emergency phone number has been used for multiple fraudulent calls.

Fraudsters are manipulating caller ID to make it appear as though they are calling from the Kelowna RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line (250-762-3300) and posing as an RCMP officer with a fake badge number. The callers are then advising their potential victim they are being investigated for a criminal offence and asking them to provide and/or clarify their personal information. When confronted about the legitimacy of the call, the would-be victims are encouraged to search the displayed phone number online and verify for themselves.

“We have received nearly 20 calls from would-be victims around the country trying to ascertain the legitimacy of these spoof phone calls,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “Fortunately, because they did in fact call us directly, we were able to confirm these calls as fraudulent and ease their concerns. We are still looking into these incidents and are unaware of any financial loss at this time.”

How to Protect Yourself from Caller ID Spoofing Scams:

If you are not expecting a call or do not recognize the caller ID, let the call go to your voice mail;

Be mindful that scammers can alter their phone number to appear on your display;

Do not press progress through any automated prompts if you are unsure of the call;

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Kelowna RCMP or identifying themselves as an officer, you may ask for their name, associated file number and purpose of the call, and call the detachment directly using contact information you know and trust;

Never provide your personal or financial information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.

If you are the victim of a fraud, please call the Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300 and report it. You are also encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.