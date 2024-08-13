The BC RCMP is warning BC Hydro customers about a new scam where customers are tricked into providing personal information by calling a fraudulent BC Hydro customer support number.

BC Hydro and the BC RCMP have received over a hundred reports throughout the province that paid advertisements are posing as BC Hydro urging customers to call their customer support number to set up new electricity services or reconnect BC Hydro service. The ads utilize BC Hydro’s name, but the URL is not correct. These false sites are often found online via search engine. When BC Hydro customers call the fake number, the scammers ask the caller a similar set of scripted questions which BC Hydro uses in its own contact centre to verify customer identity.

The RCMP is actively investigating all reports of this scam and it requests the public to report the issues to their local police if they have fallen victim. The RCMP is working with BC Hydro to have these phishing websites removed from search engines but request the public do their due diligence when on the internet to ensure they are on the legitimate website.

To avoid falling victim to scams, BC Hydro wants its customers to know:

It does not collect credit card or bank account information over the phone or by email or text.

If an account is in arrears, BC Hydro will send several notices by mail and use an auto dialer to remind customers to make a payment. Customers can also check their account status at any time at bchydro.com.

BC Hydro’s customer service number is 1 800 BCHYDRO, if you are contacted by any other number claiming to be BC Hydro be vigilant.

If the public finds these websites do not click on them but report the website to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre. You can also find tips on the BC RCMP website on how to deal with online safety and or you can see tips on the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre’s website.