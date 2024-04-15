The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) invites residents and businesses to get involved in the Community Readiness Public Engagement initiative.

From April 15 to May 12, 2024, the communities of Westbank First Nation, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, the District of Lake Country and the RDCO Electoral Areas will have an opportunity to inform emergency preparedness initiatives and enhance the safety of our communities.

“With the increasing occurrence of disasters such as flooding, debris flows, drought, wildfires and extreme weather, being prepared for emergencies is more important than ever,” says Sandra Follack, Emergency Manager for the Regional Emergency Program. “Understanding how residents prepare for emergencies and their preferred methods for receiving critical information during such situations is crucial for the safety of our communities."



How would you:

· Sustain your household for 3-7 days without electricity or tap water?

· Cope if you had to evacuate your home on short-notice?

· Contact your family and receive information during an emergency?

· Sign up for emergency support services?

Share your thoughts online at yoursay.rdco.com.

· Complete a short questionnaire – take just 10 minutes to share your level of preparedness and enter for a draw for an emergency kit valued at $170.00.

· Share an idea – do you have suggestions for emergency preparedness?

· Contribute a story on how neighbours have helped other neighbours in times of need.

· Ask an Expert series – submit your questions on topics related to post-wildfire hazards, FireSmart activities, and general emergency preparedness from April 15 - 26, 2024, and get expert advice during Emergency Preparedness Week from May 5 - 11, 2024.

In-person events will be held at:

· Westbank First Nation Gymnasium: April 16, 4 p.m. 7 p.m.

· Ellison Heritage Community Centre: May 6, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

· Killiney Beach Community Hall: May 7, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

· Joe Rich Community Hall: May 8, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Staff will be there to answer questions and provide information on emergency preparedness.

If Internet access is a barrier, printed copies of the questionnaire may also be picked up at:

· Fire Departments located in Joe Rich and North Westside

· Fire Station No. 1 located at 2255 Enterprise Way in Kelowna

· Ellison Heritage Community Hall

· EECO Centre located at Mission Creek Regional Park

· RDCO office located at 1450 KLO Road

· Additional Central Okanagan municipalities (Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country) and Westbank First Nation.

For printed questionnaires mailed directly to your home, call 250-469-6193.

Completed questionnaires must be received by May 31, 2024 at the RDCO office at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna and marked to the attention of the Communications Department.

For more information and to share your input, visit yoursay.rdco.com.