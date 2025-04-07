Kalamoir Regional Park Management Plan

The Regional Board approved the Kalamoir Regional Park Management Plan and supported the implementation plan to upgrade the Waterfront Trail up to a 2.4m wide multi-use standard and limit improvements to the Sunnyside Trail to necessary public safety trail improvements, conservation measures and maintain the trail to its existing width. The plan aligns with the Board’s strategic priorities, focusing on improved accessibility for users of all abilities. It also proposes upgrades to parking areas, multi-use trail enhancements for improved safety and habitat protection. The approval of the plan follows extensive public engagement in 2022 and 2023.

Regional Employment Lands Inventory - Final Report

The Board received the final Regional Employment Lands Inventory (RELI) report, which assesses the current and projected supply of employment lands in the Central Okanagan. The study identified potential shortages in commercial, institutional and serviced, unconstrained industrial lands by 2046, with most shortages located in the City of Kelowna. An interactive mapping tool was developed to assist businesses, local governments and the public in identifying suitable employment lands.

Fire Prevention and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1564

The Board gave first, second and third reading and adopted the Fire Prevention and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1564. This bylaw lowers the minimum ventilation index for open burning to 55, aligning with provincial standards. The amendment aims to enhance fire mitigation efforts and support fuel management activities while balancing potential smoke impacts.

Noxious Insect and Pest Control Program - Service Review

The Board received the Noxious Insect and Pest Control Program - Service Review. As part of the RDCO’s 2024-2028 Service Review Schedule, the review confirmed that no staffing changes or additional funding are needed. The program remains aligned with regional health and environmental priorities.

Noxious Weed Control Program - Service Review

The Board received the Noxious Weed Control Program - Service Review. The review, part of the RDCO’s 2024-2028 Service Review Schedule, confirmed that no staffing changes or additional funding are required at this time. The program remains aligned with regional health and environmental priorities.

RDCO Strategic Priorities 2023-2026 - Status Report

The Board received the RDCO Strategic Priorities 2023-2026 Status Report, which outlines progress and achievements related to the region’s strategic priorities, including emergency preparedness, environment and climate change, health and wellness, transportation and truth and reconciliation. The report also identifies challenges encountered and proposed amendments to the Board’s Strategic Priorities Action items as recommended by the CAO.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)



April 17 – 8:30 a.m.

May 15 – 9:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section.