Election of the Chair Blair Ireland was acclaimed as the Chair of the Regional Board until November 2024.

Kevin Kraft remains the Vice-Chair of the Board

Glenmore Ellison Improvement District (GEID) Water Service Transition

The Regional Board consented to properties in the Regional District continuing to receive water services from the GEID following its transition to the City of Kelowna on January 1, 2025. The GEID provides water service to 410 properties located within the Regional District.

Small-scale multi-unit housing legislation

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading to amendment bylaws to ensure that electoral area housing regulations comply with provincial housing legislation. Under Bill 44 - Housing Statutes Amendment Act, local governments must adopt bylaw amendments to allow housing at the prescribed density by June 30th, 2024.

Development permit application review – 1639 Westside Road

The Regional Board authorized the issuance of Development Permit DP-22-23 for 1639 Westside Road to develop a residential dwelling, supporting services and complete habitat restoration and enhancement, subject to conditions.

Development permit application review – 5101 Upper Booth Road South

The Regional Board authorized the issuance of Development Permit DP-23-18 for 5101 Upper Booth Road South to develop Phases 4 and 6 of Sunset Ranch, subject to conditions.

Procedure Bylaw Updates and Public Notice Bylaw

The Regional Board approved a new Public Notice Bylaw and updated the Board Procedure Bylaw and Development Application Procedure Bylaw to align with new public hearing legislation and processes.

New Security Alarms Systems Bylaw

The Regional Board repealed and replaced the Regional District of Central Okanagan False Alarms Reduction Bylaw No. 1382. The purpose of the bylaw revision was to simplify language and clarify the expectations and resulting fees for security alarm calls to the RCMP and to update the fee schedule in accordance with industry standards.

Development Services staffing plan

The Regional Board received a staffing update which provided an outline of the plan to fund three new positions to address workload challenges in Development Services.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

• Thursday, June 13 – 8:30 a.m.

• Thursday, June 27 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.

