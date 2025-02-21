Due to scheduling constraints, several items from the February 20 agenda were postponed and will be rescheduled for future Regional Board meetings.

Inclusive Regional Governance update

The Regional Board received an update on the progress of the Inclusive Regional Governance strategic priority and the work of the Intergovernmental Working Group. The Intergovernmental Working Group, with the support from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, has been actively working to define a governance model empowering Westbank First Nation (WFN) with the rights of a voting member on the Regional Board.

RDCO and WFN Local Services Agreement 2025-2027

The Regional Board approved an updated local services agreement between the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and WFN from 2025-2027. Over the last year, administration at WFN and RDCO have worked collaboratively to conduct a fulsome review of the local services agreement. The updated agreement was presented to WFN Chief and Council on January 13, 2025.

Road to Resiliency: COEDC Strategy 2025-2030

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) presented the Roadmap to Resiliency: COEDC Strategy 2025-2030. The strategy builds on previous work and was completed through comprehensive economic analysis and community engagement. The strategic directions identified in the strategy positions the region for economic growth and resilience in the face of changing economic conditions.

Security Issuing Bylaw No. 1562 - Municipal Finance Authority

The Regional Board approved the security issuing bylaw for the RDCO on behalf of the City of West Kelowna. Under Sections 410 and 411 of the Local Government Act, the RDCO must adopt a security issuing bylaw to provide for the issue of debentures under municipal loan authorization bylaws.

2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan

The Regional Board approved the revised, draft 2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan. The revised plan reduced the proposed increase in the tax requisition. Consequently, for the average home in the Central Okanagan, with an assessed value of $884K, the share of the total annual tax requisition for 2025 will increase $33 to $604. This is a decrease of $20/year from the draft Plan presented on January 16, 2025. The Financial Plan is expected to be adopted at the next Board meeting on March 20.

Infrastructure Planning Grant - Westside Liquid Waste Management Plan

The Regional Board authorized RDCO staff to submit a grant application for $10,000 under the BC Provincial Government Infrastructure Planning Grant to support the Westside Liquid Waste Management Update project.

Infrastructure Planning Grant - North Westside Regional Water Line

The Regional Board authorized RDCO staff to submit a grant application for $10,000 for a BC Provincial Government Infrastructure Planning Grant to support the pre-planning work for North Westside Regional Water Line Project (NWRWL).

2025 Intake - UBCM - Emergency Operations Centre Equipment and Training

Regional Board authorized staff to apply for a grant of $240,000 under the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) for Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Equipment and Training.

Appointment of Park Operator 3

The Regional Board appointed a new Park Operator 3 to enforce the RDCO Regional Parks Bylaw No. 1427 and the RDCO Community Parks Bylaw No. 1431. To enforce the provisions of Regional District bylaws, there is a requirement under the Local Government Act for the Regional Board to appoint by resolution.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)



March 20 – 9:30 a.m.

April 17 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section.