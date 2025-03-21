Regional Agricultural Strategy (Phase 2) update

The Regional Board received and update from staff on the Regional Agricultural Strategy (Phase 2) and directed staff to proceed with developing the Draft Regional Agricultural Strategy. The Regional Agricultural Strategy will include policies, actions, and an implementation plan to address key challenges facing agriculture and support a thriving agricultural sector in the Central Okanagan, now and into the future.

Application for a Rural Licensee Retail Store

The Regional Board provided a non-support referral to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, in response to an application for a Rural Licensee Retail Store at Lot 1, Plan KAP54481, District Lot 3688 in Westshore Estates.

FrontCounter BC Referral Application - CL-24-01- Mountain Bikers of Central Okanagan - EA East

The Regional Board supported the Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan FrontCounter BC referral application No. 779319 to permit the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of a recreational trail.

FrontCounter BC Referral Application - CL-24-02 - Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan

The Regional Board supported the Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan FrontCounter BC referral application No. 780043 to permit the expansion of The Gillard Recreation Trail Network parking lot.

Kelowna Dirt Bike Club Annual Special Events Permit Request - 2025

The Regional Board approved two Special Event Permits for the Kelowna Dirt Bike Club for April 18th to 20th, and September 26th to 28th, 2025.

Notice of Motion: Review of Bylaw No. 1066 – Fire Prevention and Regulations Consolidated

In response to a notice of motion brought forward by Director Kraft, the Regional Board directed staff to review Bylaw No. 1066 – Fire Prevention and Regulations Consolidated to recommend if the Regional Board should consider amending the minimum ventilation index threshold to align with the provincial standard.

Bylaw No. 1066 - Fire Prevention and Regulations

The Regional Board directed staff to amend Fire Prevention and Regulation Bylaw No. 1066 to lower the minimum ventilation index threshold from sixty-five (65) to fifty-five (55) in alignment with the Province of BC -Environmental Management Act – Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation – 152-2019. The proposed bylaw amendment will enable increased fire mitigation efforts and better protect the residents of the RDCO from wildfire risks and is based on thorough consideration of fire prevention needs and alignment with provincial standards. The amending bylaw will be brought forward to a future meeting for reading consideration.

2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 1563

The 2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 1563 be given first, second and third reading and adopted by the Regional Board. The plan was previously approved by the Board at the February 20, 2025, meeting. For more information about the 2025-2029 Five-Year Financial Plan and financial planning process, visit yoursay.rdco.com/five-year-financial-plan-2025-2029.

Alternative Approval Process for Okanagan Regional Library Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 1558

The Regional Board authorized staff to proceed with an alternate approval process for proposed borrowing to cover construction costs associated with the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) branch in West Kelowna. The purpose of the AAP is to gauge elector support before authorizing bylaws that would permit the RDCO to borrow $2,500,000 on behalf of the ORL. For more information visit yoursay.rdco.com/orl-aap.

Attendance Approval for Electoral Area East Director – 2025 Keeping It Rural Conference

In accordance with Board Expense Policy 7.15, the Regional Board approved Director Kraft to attend the 2025 Keeping it Rural Conference.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)



April 3 – 8:30 a.m.

April 17 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section.